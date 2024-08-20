  • Menu
Central Water Commission's new vision for 2047 says Chief Kushvinder Vora

Highlights

The Central Water Commission (CWC) is charting a new course with its Vision 2047, focusing on addressing the evolving challenges posed by climate change, its Chairperson Kushvinder Vora said.

In a conversation with PTI, Vora outlined the commission’s strategic plan, which is divided into short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals aimed at bolstering India’s water management infrastructure.

“We are creating Vision 2047 for ourselves, keeping in view the challenges, especially climate change, which has led to new emerging issues,” Vora said. He said the strategy involves a comprehensive approach to deal with the immediate, medium, and long-term needs of water management in the country. In the short term, he said the CWC is concentrating on capacity building and the review and revision of existing guidelines. “Wherever needed, guidelines have to be upgraded, and new ideas must be brought in,” Vora said.

