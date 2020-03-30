Centre asks States to tighten lockdown

Delhi/Hyderabad: The Union Home Ministry has issued fresh orders under Section 10(2)(1) of the Disaster Management Act to the State governments and Union Territories in a bid to tightening the lockdown measures, to prevent people in large numbers moving across different States.

The orders were issued on Sunday by the Union Home Secretary, in the capacity of the Chairman of Executive Committee under the Act.

It said that the movement of a large number of migrants has taken place in some parts of the country to reach their home towns. This is a violation of the lockdown measures on maintaining social distance.

To deal with the situation and for effective implementation of lockdown measures, and to mitigate the economic hardships of the migrant workers, in the exercise of the power conferred under the Act, the orders directed the State governments and Union Territories authorities to take necessary action.

It asked them to issue necessary orders to their District Magistrate, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police, Superintendents of Police and Deputy Commissioners of Police to take the additional measures.

As per the additional measures for which orders were issued the State and UTs are asked to ensure adequate arrangements of temporary shelters and provision of food, for the poor and needy people, including migrant labourers, stranded due to lockdown measures in their respective areas.

The migrant people, who have moved out to reach their home States, home towns, must be kept in the nearest shelter by the respective State and its quarantine facilities after proper screening for a minimum period of 14 days as per standard health protocol

All the employers, of the industry or int he shops and commercial establishments, have to make payment of wages of their workers, at their workplaces, in the due date without any deduction, for the period their establishments are under closure during the lockdown.

The workers, including the migrants, are living in rented accommodation of the landlords of those properties shall not demand payment of rent for one month.

Any landlord forcing labourers and students to vacate their premises will be liable for action under the Act, it added

Further, in case of any violation of any f the above measure, the respective State and UT governments shall take necessary action under the Act.

The heads of the revenue and police of the districts will be personally liable for the implementation of the above directions and lockdown measure issued under the Act, it said.