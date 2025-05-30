Centre clears appointment of 3 new SC judges

New Delhi: Acting swiftly on the recommendation made by the Supreme Court Collegium, the Centre on Thursday cleared the appointment of three judges to the top court. In a post on X, Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India (CJI), was pleased to appoint Justice N V Anjaria, the incumbent Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court; Justice Vijay Bishnoi, presently functioning as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court; and Justice Atul S Chandurkar of the Bombay High Court as SC judges. On Monday, the apex court Collegium, headed by CJI B R Gavai, forwarded its recommendations to the Centre.