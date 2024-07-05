Centre committed to protecting well-being of women, children & adolescents: JP Nadda

New Delhi: The Union government is committed to protecting the well-being of women, children and adolescents in the country, said Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Friday.

He said this while delivering a keynote address at the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health (PMNCH) Board Meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.

The minister lauded PMNCH for its commitment to the welfare of women, children and adolescents.

He also “reiterated government’s assurance to advancing this issue and fostering meaningful youth engagement”

At the event, Nadda also “underscored the importance of continuing the focus on accelerating progress towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and preparing for the post-2030 agenda”.

The minister further emphasised the power of partnership and multiple stakeholders working in unison towards the attainment of common goals.

In May, Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra at the 77th World Health Assembly (WHA) of the WHO also reiterated India’s commitment to take proactive actions for the health and well-being of women, children, and adolescents.

PMNCH is the world’s largest alliance committed to protecting and promoting the health, well-being, and rights of women, children and adolescents. It is governed by a Board and administered by a Secretariat hosted by the World Health Organization (WHO).