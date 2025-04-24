Centre extends financial aid to indigenous indoor air purification solution

New Delhi: In a significant step toward advancing indigenous clean air technologies, the government on Thursday extending financial support to Gurugram-based Urban Air Labs for their unique project in this field.

The financial assistance by Technology Development Board (TDB), under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), is given to the company for their project, titled “Development & Commercialization of a Made in India Efficient Wall-Mounted Air-Purification System for Indoor Premises.”

This intervention marks a commitment to improve the Air Quality Index (AQI) indoors through innovative, plant-based purification systems that remove both particulate and gaseous contaminants.

TDB’s financial assistance to this promising startup underscores its confidence in the project’s potential to deliver sustainable, science-backed air purification solutions.

The support aims to promote innovation in climate-responsive technologies while strengthening India’s self-reliance under the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ missions, said Ministry of Science and Technology.

The core technology harnessed in this product blends natural plant-based filtration with advanced engineering. Based on the ‘Urban Munnar Effect’ and a patented innovation called ‘Breathing Roots’, the system enhances the natural air-purifying capacity of leafy indoor plants.

Air from the room is pulled toward the plant leaves, then directed into the soil-root zone, where the purification process intensifies. The device features a centrifugal fan that creates suction pressure, allowing the purified air—processed through the roots—to be released in 360 degrees across the indoor space.

Fitted within a specially designed planter box, the ‘uBreathe Life’ system stands out as a compact, aesthetic, and effective wall-mounted solution tailored for homes, offices, hospitals, and other indoor environments.

It directly addresses the growing public health concern over poor indoor air quality and represents a game-changing innovation in the field of sustainable air purification.

“TDB’s support to Urban Air Labs reflects our mission to back indigenous solutions that address pressing environmental challenges. The fusion of biotechnology and engineering in this project offers a scalable, sustainable way to enhance indoor air quality, aligned with the nation’s clean technology goals,” said Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, TDB.