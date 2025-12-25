Centre imposes full ban on new mining leases in Aravallis

New Delhi: The Union government has issued fresh directions asking all states to enforce a complete ban on granting new mining leases in the Aravalli region. Officials said the move aims to safeguard one of India's oldest mountain systems, which faces severe ecological pressure. The Ministry of Environment and Forests has also asked the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education to conduct a detailed assessment to identify more areas that must be kept out of mining activities.

According to officials, the prohibition will apply uniformly across the entire Aravalli landscape. The government aims to preserve the uninterrupted ridge that stretches from Gujarat to the National Capital Region. "This prohibition applies uniformly across the entire Aravalli landscape and is intended to preserve the integrity of the range," officials said.

The ICFRE has been asked to mark additional zones where mining should be barred based on geological, ecological and landscape factors. The ICFRE will prepare a Management Plan for Sustainable Mining for the entire region.

This plan will be made public for extensive consultations and will examine cumulative environmental impacts, carrying capacity, and vulnerable ecological zones.