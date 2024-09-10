Centre issues safety advisory to states, UTs

New Delhi: A day after India reported its first suspected case of mpox virus in a young male patient, the Union government on Monday issued a fresh advisory to all the states and Union Territories (UTs) calling for enhanced tracking, monitoring, testing, and reporting of cases of mpox, which has been declared a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The Union Health Ministry through its advisory has asked the states and UTs to stay alert and follow the ministry’s various guidelines on surveillance strategies.

The state governments have been asked to increase awareness about preventive measures, and timely report to mitigate panic. Also, governments have been asked to review public health preparedness at state as well as district levels and establish isolation facilities to track and deal with suspected and confirmed cases of the disease.



Screening & testing

The Centre has asked the states and UTs to screen and test all suspect cases in the community (either through hospital-based surveillance and targeted surveillance or intervention sites identified by National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) for MSM, FSW population).

The advisory has also advised healthcare workers, especially those in skin and STD (sexually transmitted diseases) clinics, and NACO clinics, to adhere to health protocols.

They have been asked to be aware about common signs and symptoms of mpox and actions that need to be taken after diagnosis, Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra said in the advisory issued to states and UTs.

‘Clear risk communication’

The advisory further asked the states and UTs for “intensive and clear risk communication directed at healthcare workers, identified sites in health facilities (Such as skin, pediatric OPDs, immunisation clinics, intervention sites identified by NACO) as well in community about simple preventive strategies and need for prompt reporting cases.”

Prevent undue panic

“While all states are requested to undertake appropriate activities to make communities aware about the disease, its mode of spread, need for timely reporting and preventive measures, it is crucial that any undue panic amongst the masses is prevented,” the advisory stated.

The Health Ministry further said the disease surveillance network under Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) continues to “closely monitor” the evolving situation and any clustering of cases. “The country is fully prepared to deal with such isolated travel-related cases and has robust measures in place to manage and mitigate any potential risk,” the statement said.