Centre notifies Turmeric Board

New Delhi: The Union government on Wednesday notified the establishment of a National Turmeric Board in Telangana, which would be aimed at increasing consumption of turmeric and developing new markets internationally to increase exports to Rs 8,400 crore by 2030.

"With the focused activities of the board, it is expected that turmeric exports will reach Rs 8,400 crore by 2030," a Commerce ministry statement said.

The decision was taken during the Union Cabinet meeting held earlier here on Wednesday.

The board, which will be set up in Nizamabad in Telangana, will promote research and development into new products and develop on our traditional knowledge for value-added turmeric products.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 1 during his visit to Telangana, had announced the setting up of the National Turmeric Board in Nizamabad. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told the media after the Cabinet meeting that the board will have a chairperson, who will be appointed by the Centre.

It will have members from the ministry of AYUSH, departments of pharmaceuticals, agriculture and commerce ministry as well as senior state government representatives from three states (on rotation basis), select national or state institutions involved in research, representatives of turmeric farmers and exporters, and a secretary, who will be appointed by the Commerce ministry.

India is the largest producer, consumer and exporter of turmeric in the world. In 2022-23, an area of 3.24 lakh hectares was under turmeric cultivation in India with a production of 11.61 lakh tonnes. More than 30 varieties of turmeric are grown in India and it is grown in over 20 states in the country. The largest producing states of turmeric are Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.



The National Turmeric Board will provide leadership on turmeric related matters, augment the efforts, and facilitate greater coordination with Spices Board and other government agencies in development and growth of the turmeric sector.