Centre puts States on alert over possible Covid surge

New Delhi: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan held a review meeting with senior officials of states and Union Territorieson Thursday and urged them to ensure availability of adequate buffer stock of eight critical drugs used for treatment of Covid-19. He also asked to make sure all hospitals are ready to deal with any possible surge in cases.

The meeting was held in the wake of the detection of a number cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus in India. Speaking to health secretaries and National Health Mission directors via video conference, Bhushan said all health facilities should have functional ventilators, PSA plants and oxygen concentrators.

A statement issued by the health ministry said states were informed that many ventilators supplied by the Centre are still lying unpacked and unused at some field hospitals, with consumables not being procured and made available by the states.

"This needs to be reviewed immediately to ensure that all PSA oxygen plants, Oxygen concentrators and ventilators are installed and are functioning," it added.

The five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccinate-adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour was highlighted as the mainstay of public health response strategy for effective and timely control and management of the pandemic.