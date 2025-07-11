Centre revises SMILE scheme to provide beggars 'life of dignity'

New Delhi: The Centre has revised SMILE, its flagship rehabilitation programme for beggars, with an annual budget of Rs 37 crore, to ensure they move toward self-reliance and a life of dignity.

Officials emphasised that the revised SMILE scheme marks a shift from punitive responses to a rights-based, rehabilitative approach that offers structured support to help vulnerable individuals.

The updated SMILE (Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise) scheme adopts a four-pronged approach: survey and identification, outreach and mobilisation, rescue and shelter, and comprehensive resettlement to promote long-term rehabilitation and restore social dignity to the country's most marginalised groups.

The scheme will be implemented in cities focusing on pilgrimages, sites of religious importance, historical landmarks and tourist areas across the country in partnership with the state administration and relevant organisations.

According to the revised guidelines of the scheme, religious trusts and shrine boards will also play a significant role in implementing the scheme at pilgrimage and religious sites.

The Centre has earmarked Rs 100 crore over three years for the scheme: Rs 30 crore for 2023-24, Rs 33 crore for 2024-25, and Rs 37 crore for 2025-26. The funds will be released in three instalments: 30 per cent for survey and mobilisation, 50 per cent for shelter and rehabilitation, and 20 per cent based on verified progress and reintegration status.

The government aims to rehabilitate 2,500 individuals in the first year, 6,000 in the second, and 8,000 in the third. Each shelter home has been allocated an annual budget of Rs 48.7 lakh to cover operational costs, including food, staffing, counselling, skilling, and awareness campaigns.

Municipal bodies and district administrations will conduct detailed surveys to profile beneficiaries based on factors such as age, gender, legal status, and health conditions. The data collected will be uploaded to a national portal under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for real-time monitoring.

Once identified, individuals will be offered spot counselling and will be mobilised into shelter homes, either existing facilities under the DAY-NULM (Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana National Urban Livelihoods Mission) or rented shelters where required. Each shelter home, with a minimum capacity of 50 individuals, will provide food, clothing, hygiene kits, bedding, toilets, and recreational activities such as yoga.