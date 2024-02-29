Live
Just In
Centre sanctions Rs 6,728 crore for Frontier Highway in Arunachal
New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said an allocation of Rs 6,728.33 crore has been approved for constructing eight stretches covering 305 km on NH-913 (Frontier Highway) in Arunachal Pradesh.
Nitin Gadkari said the investment aims to enhance connectivity to border areas and promote socio-economic progress.
The Frontier Highway construction is anticipated to curb migration and encourage reverse habitation towards Arunachal Pradesh's border regions.
The Frontier Highway stretches will also establish crucial road infrastructure linking significant river basins, facilitating the development of numerous hydropower projects in the state.
The Union Minister said this predominantly greenfield road will connect sparsely populated upper Arunachal areas, ideal for tourism, projecting increased traffic due to burgeoning tourism in the future.