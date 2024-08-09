Centre should run a special campaign for child beggars: BJP MP

Jaipur: Rajasthan BJP President and Rajya Sabha member Madan Rathore on Friday said that the Central government should run a special campaign for child beggars and demanded proper rehabilitation of these children.

“The central government should run a special campaign and provide all facilities including rehabilitation for the future of these innocent children,” the BJP MP told Rajya Sabha.

He also demanded that the Central government conduct a nationwide campaign to identify and carry out a census of child beggars.

“Special rehabilitation programs should be undertaken for the innocent children and they should be encouraged for education. Also, employment and self-employment opportunities should be sought in the field of skill development for children as well as other beggars. Initiatives should also be taken to create awareness to end illegal evil practices like begging in our society,” the MP said.

He said that at most of the intersections in the country, small children are being kidnapped by organised gangs and their organs are being sold and are driven into the alms business at a tender age.

“Women too beg on the intersections with their malnourished children in the name of their upbringing,” the MP said.

He added that there is a need to develop a mechanism for inter-departmental and inter-ministerial coordination, adding that begging is being done on a large scale by criminal gangs in the country.

“Women can be been seen begging with small and innocent children at religious pilgrimage sites as well as tourist places and main markets. On one hand, the image of the country is tarnished while on the other hand, an organised gang is kidnapping and committing acts like child exploitation,” he said.

He added that innocent children are being made to beg by making them addicted to drugs. “Taking advantage of kindness, sympathy and human feelings, these people are running the illegal business of begging and exploiting children,” he said.