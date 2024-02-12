Centre stalled doorstep ration delivery scheme

New Delhi: The BJP-led Centre has stalled the implementation of the AAP government’s doorstep ration delivery scheme, Delhi Minister Atishi alleged on Sunday, appealing to people to vote for her party in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls to fight for their rights in Parliament.

She told a press conference here that the ‘Ghar Ghar Ration’ scheme was launched in Punjab on Saturday.

It was successfully launched in the state as there is no lieutenant governor there, Atishi, whose party is in power in Punjab and Delhi, said. However in Delhi, “the scheme was passed by the Cabinet in 2018 and was notified in 2021 but it hasn’t been implemented yet” as the “Centre, through its representative the lieutenant governor, has stalled its implementation”, she said.

She appealed to people in Delhi to vote for the AAP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls -- expected to be held in April-May. The national capital has seven parliamentary seats and all were won by the BJP in 2019.

“I appeal to the people of Delhi to vote for the AAP in the Lok Sabha elections so that their voice can reach Parliament and we can fight for their rights. If you want this scheme to be implemented in Delhi, please vote for the AAP,” Atishi said.