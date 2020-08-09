Centre steps in to rein in Telugu Titans

New Delhi: The Union Government seems have taken a serious note of the attitude of the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on the issue of construction of alleged illegal projects on Krishna and Godavari rivers without seeking required permissions from the central authorities.



Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shot off a strong a letter to the two Chief Ministers -- K Chandrashekar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy -- instructing them to put on hold all the ongoing controversial project works and also stop the official process for the proposed new projects being taken up by the two States and wait for the outcome of the Apex Council meeting. Shekhawat pointed out to the Chief Ministers that coordination was lacking between the two CMs in this regard.

The Union Minister had asked the Telangana and AP governments to prepare a detailed report on the status of projects, against which the two States raised objections, before August 20 so that the meeting could be convened any time after that.

Though the council was to meet on August 5, it was postponed on the request of both the Chief Ministers. The issue has also gained political importance as the opposition parties, Congress and BJP have been alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was having some secret understanding with his AP counterpart and there would be no point if the council meets once the AP government finalises the tenders.

This was denied by the TS ministers who said that the intention of the Chief Minister could not be questioned as the Telangana Government had even knocked the doors of the Supreme Court in this regard.

In this backdrop, the letter from Shekhawat assumes importance. The Union Minister said that the Apex Council was ready to convene a meeting and would finalise the dates once the two States send their consent.

Telangana Irrigation officials said that the government was ready with its arguments to counter the stand of the Andhra Pradesh Government and would explain in detail how the proposed lift irrigation project would adversely affect the interests of Telangana. They said it would be better if the Centre could give a clear agenda for the meeting. The agenda note that was sent for the August 5 meeting which was postponed was not clear.

Finalisation of working manual of KRMB and GRMB and the shifting of KRMB office to Vijayawada was also included in the meeting agenda. These issues would have to be resolved at board level only, they said. The main agenda of the Apex Council meeting to be attended both state Chief Ministers who should focus on sorting out the disputes between the two States.

The TS government wanted the Union ministry to finalise the meeting agenda to sort out the disputes over the projects between the two States. The officials also pointed out that the Apex Council is trying to intervene in the water sharing issue between the States. The Tribunal is the only authorised body to resolve water sharing issue and not the Apex Council, officials said.

Officials recalled that Telangana government has lodged a complaint with the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) against AP for taking up Sangameswara/ Rayalaseema lift scheme at Srisailam project and enhance the Pothireddypadu water drawing capacity to 80,000 cusecs from the present 40,000 cusecs. AP too has complained against Telangana taking up projects on the Godavari river.

Water war

♦ Jal Shakti Ministry wants AP, TS to put all water projects on hold

♦ AP, TS told to submit status report on projects by Aug 20

♦ Congress, BJP allege that KCR was having secret pact with Jagan