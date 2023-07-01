Centre takes major decision to set up Wagon manufacturing unit at Kazipet in Warangal

New Delhi: The Union Railway Ministry had decided to upgrade the Kazipet wagon overhauling unit into a wagon manufacturing unit.

This decision comes a week ahead of the visit of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Warangal. Modi is scheduled to lay foundation stone for the overhauling unit. It may be mentioned here that the state BJP leaders have been putting pressure on the party leadership and the Union Government to sanction wagon manufacturing unit at Kazipet.

Similarly, the BRS party and the Congress party too have been criticising the BJP led NDA government of going back on the promise it had made at the time of carving of the new state. Both these parties had in fact were planning to convert this into a major campaign issue.

Meanwhile, the BJP state leaders including state president Bandi Sanjay, senior leaders like Jitender Reddy, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and others would be holding a preparatory meeting to review the arrangements for the PMs meeting at Warangal on Sunday.