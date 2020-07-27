Centre to implement Delhi model pan India

New Delhi: The Central government will hold a meeting on Monday in which a plan will be prepared for other states to adopt Covid-19 management model of Delhi, according to a senior official. The meeting will be chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla.

As per the agenda, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev will present key components of Delhi's Covid-19 management strategy to top Central government officials. Central Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and NITI Aayog member VK Paul and other officials will be present at the meeting.

From July first week, most cases were being reported from Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu. At the same time, cases are increasing in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.