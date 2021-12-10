Centre warns against decline in mask use

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday warned about the decline in usage of face masks across the country amid the emergence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Dr VK Paul, Niti Aayog member (health), told a regular press briefing that people are operating at a "risky and unacceptable" level, stressing that both masks and vaccines are important for protection against coronavirus disease.

"Mask usage is declining in India. We have to remember that both vaccines and masks are important. As far as protection capability is concerned, we are now operating at a risky and unacceptable level. We should learn from the global situation," Paul said. The NITI Aayog member said: "We have reached a similar situation like the one before the surge (of the second wave)."

India has so far reported 32 cases of Omicron from five States - Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Karnataka. On Friday 7 Omicron cases, who had a history of travel to Tanzania, UK and South Africa, were identified in Maharashtra. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that the patients are asymptomatic and are currently admitted to hospitals.

Pointing to the speed of the Omicron spread, Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, ministry of health and family welfare, said that only two countries had reported Omicron cases till November 24, but the number has surged to 59 in almost two weeks. He said states have been notified to increase their surveillance and actively test passengers arriving from other countries as the new variant of concern continues to spread. Highlighting the importance of adequate precautions, Agarwal said laxity in public health measures leading to a surge in cases in Europe.