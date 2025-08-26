Centre withdraws Z-category security for CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has significantly shored up security arrangements for Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in the wake of the recent attack on her, permanently deploying 40 personnel and ordering multiple frisking of visitors before their entry to any of her events, an official said on Monday.

Initially, the Union Home Ministry had directed the CRPF to extend Z-category cover to the chief minister, but that arrangement has now been withdrawn. Instead, Delhi Police has taken over her protection and accorded her Z+ cover with additional deployment. “Over 40 personnel will always be there to guard the CM. A robust security arrangement has been put in place for the Delhi CM. Stringent checks will be carried out in all her programmes,” a senior officer said. These include her ‘Jan Sunwai’ programmes.

She was attacked during one such ‘Jan Sunwai’, public hearing of grievances, at her Civil Lines camp office on August 20. “Every visitor will be thoroughly frisked and verified before entering the premises. We have designed a layered system of security so that no lapse is possible,” the officer said.

The official explained that the chief minister will now be guarded by a two-circle security system, entirely managed by the Delhi Police. In the inner ring, two armed bodyguards will remain stationed slightly ahead of Gupta, ready to shield her in case of any untoward situation, while other bodyguards will maintain a 360-degree vigil to identify threats at the earliest stage.

The outer circle will oversee public access, frisking and crowd control during herengagements.