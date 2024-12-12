Chair can't be questioned: Nadda slams Cong chief for 'demeaning' constitutional positions

Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha and Union Minister J.P. Nadda on Thursday strongly condemned Congress and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge for "demeaning" and "derogating" constitutional positions and "questioning the Chair."

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Nadda emphasised that the "Chair cannot be questioned, with regards to admissibility, and the Chairman's ruling cannot be questioned or criticised. To do so is contempt of the House and the Chairman."

Expressing his disappointment, Nadda said, "With sadness, I must say that yesterday, one of the most senior and experienced leaders, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, conducted a press conference and criticised the Chair. This is condemnable and objectionable. It paves the way for a wrong tradition. Any amount of condemnation would not be enough for this."

During his speech, Opposition MPs continued sloganeering.

"Kharge accused that he was not given an opportunity. It is worth mentioning that letters were written by the Chair time and again to the Leader of Opposition to participate and come to the chamber. However, he always refused and did not participate in the last BSE meeting either," Nadda said.

"This shows how much interest they have in democratic traditions and how much they respect it," he added, targeting the Congress.

On Wednesday, Kharge, along with INDIA bloc leaders, launched a scathing attack on Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, blaming him for the repeated stalling of the House due to his "headmaster-type attitude" and treating "Parliament like a school."

In a joint press conference with Congress and its allies, Kharge made serious accusations against Vice President Dhankhar, stating, "The biggest disruptor of the House is the Chairman himself."

Kharge accused the Rajya Sabha Chairman of partisan conduct, alleging that he often acted as a "spokesperson of the ruling party."

Nadda also pointed out that the Congress social media handle had referred to the Chairman as "Chair Leader."

"The way wrong efforts have been made to derogate and demean a constitutional position, and the way democratic values and the constitutional system have been disrupted, the country will never forgive the Congress party," Nadda said.

"Today, they worry about constitutional positions and methods. This is the same Parliament outside whose premises Congress leaders mimicked and mocked the Chairman, while their senior party leader made videos of the," he added.

"Neither the Congress party has any interest in constitutional proceedings nor do they respect constitutional practices. Their press conference yesterday also shows they want to shift the focus from important issues of the nation," he added.

Further questioning the "link" of Congress with foreign forces, Nadda said, "The country wants to know the relationship between senior-most Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and George Soros, who funds billions to destabilise India. Congress takes his money to contribute to destabilising the nation."

"The country will not forgive them. The BJP condemns the efforts of the Opposition to criticise constitutional positions," he said.

Amid the chaos and sloganeering by the Opposition, Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned until 2 p.m.