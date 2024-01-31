Champai Soren set to be next Jharkhand CM as Hemant Soren quits

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday went to the Raj Bhavan to tender his resignation to the Governor, while members of the ruling coalition were reaching there to stake claim for a new government to be headed by senior JMM leader Champai Soren.

Champai Soren is currently the Transport Minister.

The fast-paced developments came as the ED, which was questioning Hemant Soren at his residence since the afternoon in a money laundering case probe linked to an alleged land scam, informed him that it was arresting him as it was not satisfied with his answers to their queries.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary L. Khiangte, DGP Ajay Kumar Singh, and other top officials reached the CM's residence and security there was tightened.

Indications of Heman Soren's likely arrest came to be known from around 5 p.m. and the ruling coalition intensified its discussions to select his successor. Several MLAs were present at the CM's house since morning.

A meeting on Tuesday evening of the JMM legislators, chaired by Hemant Soren, who returned to the state capital from New Delhi, had decided that in the event he was arrested, a new government should be formed under a new leader and an appointment was taken with the Governor on Wednesday night for this purpose.

Hemant Soren reached his Kanke Road residence at around 1:50 p.m on Tuesday along with a security guard amid uncertainty about his location.

The ED had been on the lookout for Soren in Delhi since Monday morning. They searched for him at several places including his Delhi residence and Jharkhand Bhawan, but he was not found.