Champai Soren’s sudden trip to Delhi ignites rumours, says 'here for personal work'

New Delhi: Former Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren landed in Delhi on Sunday, amid strong murmurs in political circles about his likely switchover to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



Champai Soren’s sudden trip to Delhi has ignited fresh talks of his likely defection from Hemant Soren’s JMM, however, when questioned by scribes about such a move, he said, ‘I am here for some personal work’.

Champai Soren remained evasive on questions of joining the BJP, ahead of Assembly elections slated in Jharkhand later this year but his activity on the political front only gives credence to rumours of possible switchover.

The former CM also dropped the JMM from his Twitter bio on Sunday.

Some reports said that Hemant Soren’s aide met Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata on Saturday.

On Sunday, he made a surprise visit to the national capital, accompanied by the four other JMM leaders.

When questioned on his likely switchover, the former CM rejected the speculations, saying, “I am where I am. I can’t say about speculations and reports.”

Those close to Champai Soren admit that the way in which he was belittled and removed from the CM’s chair after Hemant Soren walked out of jail, was insulting and disparaging not just for him but for his supporters as well.

“Champai Soren is the true leader of tribals as he has worked all his life for their upliftment and the party should have chosen to head to polls with him at the helm,” they said.

Champai Soren became Jharkhand CM in February this year after Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. When Hemant Soren got bail, the former had to exit the post to make way for him.

The BJP has been prepping up for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, slated for later this year. Recently, top leaders including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan were in the state to hold consultations with state units.

When questioned by scribes on Champai Soren contemplating any such move, Sarma said, “I am also hearing these reports. He is a very senior leader, I do not want to make any informal comment about him.”`