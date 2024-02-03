Champai sworn in Jharkhand CM

Ranchi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s (JMM) Champai Soren took oath as the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand on Friday. He was accompanied by Satyanand Bhokta and Alamgir Alam who were sworn in as Cabinet ministers.

After being sworn in as the minister which was followed by Cabinet meeting, Alamgir said Champai Soren-led government will seek trust vote on February 5.

Champai was elected as the new leader of the JMM Legislature Party following Hemant Soren’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after he met the Governor and submitted his resignation as Chief Minister. Champai is the sixth CM from the Jharkhand’s Kolhan region which comprises East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan districts.

Champai Soren had been given 10 days to prove his government’s majority, said state Congress chief Rajesh Thakur whose party is a constituent of the JMM-led alliance.

“We stand united. Our alliance is very strong. No one can break it,” Champai Soren had said. In the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, the majority alliance has 47 MLAs — JMM 29, Congress 17 and RJD 1. The BJP has 26 members and the AJSU Party three. The NCP and CPI (ML) have one lawmaker each, apart from two Independents.

