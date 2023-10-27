Chandigarh: 2 projects by AAP MLA Kulwant Singh violates environmental laws says Banwari Lal Purohit

Chandigarh : Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwari Lal Purohit has termed the two projects by Mohali AAP MLA Kulwant Singh as being in violation of the environmental laws.

He has asked the government to initiate action against the MLA for violating wildlife norms. An action taken report has been sought from the state government on the issue. Purohit in a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has said that projects ‘Super Mega Mixed use integrated Industrial Park’ Sectors 82-83 and 66-A, SAS Nagar, and Galaxy Heights by M/s Janta Land Promoters Limited are in violation of environmental regulations. The promotor of the projects is AAP Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh.

In the letter, the governor said the observation had been made by Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

He shared the clarification received from the ministry, which says, “The project was under violation from December 16, 2015 (date of grant of Environmental Clearance) to January 10, 2017 (Eco-Sensitive Zone boundary notification). Accordingly, cognisance of the offence is required to be taken under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.”