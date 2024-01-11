Chandigarh gets award for best safety standards for sanitation workers

Chandigarh: Chandigarh on Thursday won the award for the city having the best safety standards for sanitation workers -- 'Safaimitra Surakshit Shehar' in the Swachh Survekshan 2023 Awards given out by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

This recognition not only underscored the city's commitment to creating a safe and clean environment for its residents but also emphasises the welfare and security of the safaimitras in keeping the city clean.

During the award ceremony in New Delhi, city Mayor Anup Gupta, Chandigarh Adviser Nitin Kumar Yadav, Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra and Chief Engineer N.P. Sharma had the honour of receiving the award from President Droupadi Murmu.

Mayor Gupta expressed his delight and said, "This award reflects the persistent efforts of the Municipal Corporation and the unwavering support of the citizens and stakeholders. It is a testament to our commitment to transforming Chandigarh into a clean and sustainable city."

Municipal Commissioner Mitra conveyed her happiness and said, "Chandigarh has made substantial progress in its journey from manhole to machine hole. The city's consistent efforts led to an impressive 11th rank at the national level in the Swachh Survekshan 2023 Awards. This notable advancement underscores the concerted efforts of the Municipal Corporation and its commitment to improving the city's cleanliness and sanitation standards."

Furthermore, she dedicated the award and expressed gratitude to all stakeholders, citizens, and safaimitras for their valuable contributions and support in achieving these remarkable milestones. This recognition serves as evidence of the city's ongoing efforts to create a sustainable and clean environment for all its residents.

Notably, Chandigarh's commendable rise from the 66th rank in the Swachhata Sarvekshan of 2020 to the 12th rank in 2021 among cities with a population of over one lakh is a testament to the city’s unwavering dedication to enhancing its cleanliness and sanitation infrastructure.