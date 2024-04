Chandigarh: Haryana government orders probe into school bus accident

Chandigarh : The Haryana government has ordered a probe after a school bus carrying several children met with an accident in Mahendragarh on Thursday amid reports that the driver was allegedly drunk and the vehicle did not have a fitness certificate and other documents. A show-cause notice has been issued to the school and some other schools that remained open on Thursday despite a public holiday on account of Eid.

Six children were killed and around 20 injured after the bus overturned in Mahendragarh, police said. The government has ordered a probe into the incident following the registration of an FIR, Transport Minister Aseem Goel said. Instructions have been given to senior officials that a committee be formed to conduct a detailed probe covering various aspects.



The committee will comprise higher officials of the state government, Goel told reporters. He said the bus involved in the accident was fined recently as it did not have certain documents and the fact that it was still being used was a clear lapse on the part of the school authorities.



Directions have been given to the district transport officer concerned that a FIR be registered against the school, the minister said. He added that if the probe reveals a lapse on the part of the motor vehicles inspector of the area -- that he failed to take action even though the bus did not have valid documents -- action will be taken against him as well. “We had challaned the bus for Rs 15,500 due to a lack of documents, but clearly, a lapse of the school authorities has been found,” Goel said.