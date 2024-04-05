Chandigarh: Punjabi actor Anmol banks on works done by Mann

Chandigarh : Punjabi actor and singer Karamjit Anmol had predicted that his close friend Bhagwant Mann would become a “big leader” one day. His prediction turned true as Mann became the chief minister of Punjab after remaining an MP twice. Now Anmol, a political greenhorn, himself is trying his luck as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Faridkot for the Lok Sabha polls. The seat is currently represented by Congress MP Mohammad Sadique. “Wherever I am going, people are saying the Mann government is doing a very good job,” Anmol told PTI in an interview on Thursday while claiming he is getting immense love and support from voters as they are “happy” with the works done by the Mann government in the past two years. He spoke about the Mann government’s various decisions like free electricity for domestic consumers, government jobs to the youth and claimed adequate water supply for crop irrigation.

“There are no power cuts under the Mann regime,” said Anmol. “We are seeking votes on the basis of works done by the Mann government,” said Anmol, who has acted in various hit films, including ‘Carry on Jatta’, ‘Nikka Zaildar’ and ‘Muklawa’.

“I have the complete support of Mann saheb. His works speak,” he further added. On taking the political plunge, Anmol said he was dubbing for his upcoming movie ‘Jinne Mera Ghar Pattya’ when he received a call from Mann for fielding him from the Faridkot seat. Anmol, whose seven to eight movies are in the pipeline for release, said he accepted the offer saying it will give him an opportunity to serve people.

Recalling his association with Mann, Anmol said they have been friends since 1990-91. Mann was also a well-known comedian and satirist before he took the political plunge more than a decade ago.

Anmol said, “Mann used to perform as a comedian and I used to sing during college competitions. We both won many trophies.” He said he had predicted that Mann would become a “big leader”.

“Mann became a superstar at the age of 17 years. He used to satire against the (government) system. I had told him for the first time that the way he was speaking, he will become a big leader one day. It was my prediction for Mann,” said Anmol who hails from the Sangrur district. Mann had been an MP from Sangrur twice in 2014 and 2019 and he became Punjab CM in 2022. Anmol said when he visits the constituency, people consider him one of their family members.