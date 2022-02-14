Channi will lose both seats: Arvind Kejriwal

Amritsar: Delhi chief minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal claimed that Punjab chief minister and Congress CM candidate Charanjit Singh Channi will lose from both seats he is contesting.

Kejriwal claimed that AAP has conducted a survey three times, and the result of that telepoll reveals that Channi is going to lose from both Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur. "Channi Saheb is fighting from Chamkaur Sahib and from Bhadaur. We have conducted a survey thrice, Channi Saheb is losing from both seats. When he (Mr Channi) won't become an MLA, then who will become the Chief Minister?" said Kejriwal.

He added that, according to the survey, AAP is at 52 per cent (in terms of votes) in Chamkaur Sahib while Channi is at 35 per cent. In Bhadaur, AAP is at 48 per cent and Channi is at 30 per cent. He is the CM face but he will not become chief minister, Kejriwal added.

"People of Punjab have declared The Aam Aadmi Party as the favourite in the coming polls. The party has won the hearts of the people. Kejriwal said, "Congress has become a complete circus. We've all seen them here for the 4.5 year long government and the 111 days long one too. All they've done is fight with each other. How will they run the government when they can't run their own party? On the other hand, AAP has prepared a robust agenda for Punjab and is only talking about the development of the state."