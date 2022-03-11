Charanjit Channi submitted his resignation to Punjab Governor

New Delhi/Punjab: After the crushing defeat in the Punjab assembly elections, the Congress was out of the power of Punjab and now the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has come to power in this state. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi reached the Raj Bhavan on Friday, the second day after the results of the Punjab elections, and has given his resignation to the Governor.

After handing over his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit after reaching Raj Bhavan,the outgoing Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi gave his reaction and said that, "I have given my resignation to the Governor. He has asked me and the cabinet to continue till the new government is sworn in. I accept the mandate of the people".

He further said that we will always be present to serve the people of Punjab. We will continue to do our duty and live among them.I request the new government to continue the public welfare projects and schemes for the last 111 days.