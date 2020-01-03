Cheap politics! Centre tries to cancel Delhi schools parent-teacher meet

New Delhi : Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP were on Thursday locked into a political spat on the schedule of parent-teacher meetings (PTM) in government schools on Saturday.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio, said it is regretful and shameful that those seated on ministerial position in the country are aggravated by PTMs.

He insisted that the BJP should advocate healthy competition by revamping government schools in their governed states such as UP, Haryana and other states.

"BJP's true character is against education...why is (Union Minister) Dr. Harsh Vardhan against PTM in Delhi government schools? It is a matter of great shame that Dr Harsh Vardhan is asking LG of Delhi to cancel all the PTM," he said at a press conference.

Reacting on AAP's charges, Harsh Vardhan, in a tweet, said: "(Delhi CM) Arvind Kejriwal should stop treating parents as political vote-bank and innocent school children as props to garner votes.

How can PTM meeting be used for pressurizing parents to vote for AAP? Don't stoop to such levels. Maintain dignity of your chair at-least."

Harsh Vardhan has written a letter to the Lt Governor stating he has received a letter from the General Secretary, Government School Teachers Association in connection with the PTM scheduled on January 4, by Delhi government when schools in most of the northern states have been closed due to cold wave, which is a potential health hazard for children, and asked the LG to take appropriate action on the matter.

"Delhi education minister is not the owner of education in the city..it is my duty to place people's problem before the authority concerned," he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, in a tweet, queried why the BJP wants to cancel the PTM. "In PTM parents and teachers hold discussion on their respective child's performance. Many parents' eagerly wait for the PTM. It will be held on time. I will also visit a school for parents' feedback," he posted.

Meanwhile, The AAP sought to know from the BJP who would lead it in the upcoming Delhi assembly election as it took a swipe at the saffron party by wishing 'happy new year' to all its "seven chief ministerial candidates".

The AAP tweeted an image of a poster carrying the message, "A very Happy New Year to all seven chief minister candidates of Delhi BJP Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwari, Vijay Goel, Hardeep Singh Puri, Harsh Vardhan, Vijender Gupta and Parvesh Singh".

Along with it, the party tweeted, "But the question is who will contest against Arvind Kejriwal?" The location where the poster has been put up has not been specified in the tweet.