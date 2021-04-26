Chennai: After water wars, it's now war for oxygen

Chennai: Till now the southern States, particularly Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka used to quarrel for water but with the second wave of corona tightening its grip and threatening to reach a new peak by mid May, these States are now into an oxygen war.

The oxygen war has begun with the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to divert 80 MT of oxygen supplies from Tamil Nadu to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday shot off a letter to the Prime Minister saying the diversion was unjustifiable and should be reversed. He also said that the Centre had erred in its estimation that Tamil Nadu requires only 220 MT of oxygen. The Chief Minister said that the number of cases in the State has been rapidly increasing and hence the State would require about 450 MT of oxygen.

The State, according to him, has a production capacity of only 400 MT.



"As compared to the maximum active case number of around 58,000 during the previous surge in 2020, the active caseload has already increased to over a lakh today. This has increased the oxygen demand. All efforts are being made to provide uninterrupted and adequate oxygen supply," he said.

Given this scenario, Palaniswami said that the premise of allocating 220 MT of oxygen for Tamil Nadu and diversion of 80 MT of liquid oxygen from the manufacturing facilities near here to Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana is "wrong and unjustifiable".

As per Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) data, the consumption of oxygen in Tamil Nadu has already reached 310 MT as against the inadequate allotment made to the State of only 220 MT, he said.

Also, the States to which the allotment has been made have a lower number of active cases than Tamil Nadu and also have major steel industries located within their state/ close to their States, Palaniswami said.

"While Tamil Nadu has never imposed any restrictions so far and is always ready to support other States, such mandatory diversion of liquid oxygen from the needs of our State can lead to major crises in Chennai and other districts. Hence, I request that diversion of 80 KL from Sriperumpudur plant in Tamil Nadu may immediately be cancelled," Palaniswami added.