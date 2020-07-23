Chennai follows Delhi in setting up exclusive plasma bank

The Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai has joined the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi in setting up an exclusive plasma bank. It is notable that both these cities have had the highest number of active coronavirus cases over the past weeks.

Inaugurated by Dr C Vijayabaskar, Health Minister, Government of Tamil Nadu on Thursday, the bank had its first donor in the form of AIADMK party MLA, S Prabhakar from Paramakkudi constituency. At the hospital, 26 Covid-19 patients have already been administered plasma treatment successfully. The present facility can take of treating seven patients simultaneously, which would be useful in swift and efficient medical care during emergencies said the hospital authorities.

With the virus pandemic spreading into high-security zones like the Raj Bhavan in the state capital, ramping up medicare is imperative, if not an absolute must for sure. In a tweet, the Minister, however, took pride in the fact that Tamil Nadu is the topper in India with regard to teleconsultations by attending to 10,000 cases.