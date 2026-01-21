Chhattisgarh Cabinet approves excise policy, Narsee Monjee Institute, IT-related deals

Raipur:The Chhattisgarh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, on Wednesday cleared several significant proposals aimed at bolstering revenue, education, technology entrepreneurship, and public health infrastructure across the state.

In a major administrative move, the Council of Ministers approved the Chhattisgarh Excise Policy for the financial year 2026-27. The policy framework received formal clearance, with the Excise Department authorised to undertake all necessary ancillary and implementation proceedings. Details of the policy, including revenue optimisation measures and regulatory guidelines, are expected to be notified soon following departmental finalisation.

A landmark decision in the education sector saw the Cabinet allot approximately 40 acres of land in Sector-18 of Nava Raipur Atal Nagar to Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) on a one-time 90-year lease. The land will facilitate the establishment of a campus for the prestigious Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS).

SVKM, a leading educational trust operating since 1934, runs over 30 institutions nationwide, educating more than 1 lakh students annually from pre-primary to doctoral levels. NMIMS ranked 52nd in the NIRF University Rankings in 2025.

Officials highlighted that this national-level institution's entry into Chhattisgarh will significantly elevate access to modern, high-quality higher education, particularly in management and allied fields, contributing to the state's academic landscape.

To accelerate the IT/ITeS sector and nurture the start-up ecosystem, the Cabinet approved signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI). The agreement will establish four new entrepreneurship centres in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, focusing on domain-specific innovation.

STPI, which manages 68 centres (many in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities), will collaborate with the state's Department of Electronics and Information Technology to promote 133 start-ups over the next three to five years in areas such as AI, MedTech (including herbal medicine and forest product-based innovations), Smart City solutions, and Smart Agri.

Additionally, an Electronics System Design and Development (ESDD) centre will be set up under STPI to support students, entrepreneurs, researchers, and industries in prototyping ESDM products, offering comprehensive assistance to 30–40 hardware startups and MSMEs each year.

In the healthcare domain, the Cabinet took decisive steps to ensure quality diagnostic services in all government health institutions. Proposals were cleared to strengthen laboratory operations at district hospitals, community health centres, and primary health centres, enhance existing resources, and increase the volume of tests as per prescribed standards. These measures aim to improve accessibility to reliable diagnostics, reduce dependency on private facilities, and elevate overall public healthcare delivery in the state.



