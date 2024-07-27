Chief Ministers' Council meeting begins at BJP headquarters in Delhi

New Delhi: There is a lot of hustle and bustle regarding UP and also a series of meetings is going on. In this regard, the meeting of the Chief Ministers Council is being held at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in Delhi. Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states and many Union Ministers have arrived to attend this meeting in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also reached the BJP headquarters to attend the meeting. BJP chief JP Nadda arrived to welcome Prime Minister Modi at the BJP headquarters.

Many important meetings are to be held in Delhi in 24 hours. The first meeting of Niti Aayog has been held. Now the second meeting is being held of the Chief Ministers and Deputy CMs of BJP ruled states. Apart from this, a separate meeting is also to be held to settle the political issue of UP BJP.

In fact, all the Chief Ministers and Deputy CMs of BJP have reached the party headquarters in Delhi to attend the meeting. Many big leaders including PM Narendra Modi, party president JP Nadda and Amit Shah are also present in this meeting.

According to reports, the meeting would focus on losing in the Lok Sabha elections as well as upcoming state assembly elections. Yogi Adityanath, Nayab Saini, Mohan Yadav, Vishnu Dev Sahay, Pushkar Dhami, Hemant Biswa Sarma, Pramod Sawant, and other BJP Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers have reached the meeting.

After this, an important meeting can be held between CM Yogi and the top leadership of the BJP regarding Uttar Pradesh. Many speculations are going on, and everyone wants to know what is cooking in UP. Actually, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has spoken to almost all the MLAs of the BJP. On the other hand, Deputy CM Keshav Maurya has also met dozens of MLAs. The purpose of these meetings remains unclear, and at the same time, the opposition is constantly targeting the BJP regarding the political upheaval. Akhilesh Yadav is constantly targeting the double engine government of the BJP by taking a jibe.