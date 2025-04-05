Children learn how to help animals beat the heat in Kasargod workshop

Kasargod: In a heartening initiative aimed at fostering empathy and awareness, 120 school children in Kasargod were trained over the past two days on how to care for animals during extreme heat conditions.

The two-day workshop on heatwave preparedness for animals was held at Padanna Kadappuram HSS School, organised by Humane World for Animals India (formerly Humane Society International India) in collaboration with Valiyaparamba Grama Panchayat.

Nayana Scaria, Coordinator, Disaster Preparedness, Response and Relief at Humane World for Animals India, introduced the children to simple, practical steps to protect animals during heatwaves -- such as placing water bowls outdoors, creating shaded spaces, and avoiding walking pets on hot pavements.

Interactive sessions, including skits, visual storytelling, and poster-making activities, helped the students identify signs of heat stress in animals and learn how to respond effectively.

Volunteer artists from across Kerala also pitched in, guiding children in creating visually impactful posters on the theme.

With temperatures in Kerala soaring past 40 degrees Celsius and a heat alert issued by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority as early as February, the timing of the workshop was critical.

“While the impact of extreme heat on humans is widely acknowledged, animals suffer silently, often without any care or support,” said Scaria.

“This initiative empowers children to become compassionate citizens. Through fun, engaging sessions, we’re helping build a disaster-resilient community -- one that protects both people and animals from climate-related challenges,” she added.

Valiyaparamba Grama Panchayat president V.V. Sajeevan echoed the sentiment.

“When we carry umbrellas to shield ourselves from the sun, we rarely stop to think about the birds and animals around us,” he said.

“This programme, through storytelling, music, and art, not only educates young minds but also sets an example for the community in compassion and responsibility.”

Humane World for Animals India has been active in Kerala for the past seven years, working to make the state more disaster-resilient for both humans and animals. Their efforts span disaster preparedness, response, and relief, equipping local governments and communities with tools to protect animals during crises.

During the 2024 Wayanad landslides, the organisation led a major animal rescue operation, saving over 200 animals -- a testament to its commitment to animal welfare during emergencies.



