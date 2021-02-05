X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > National

Chilling, dry weather in Srinagar

Chilling, dry weather in Srinagar
x

Chilling, dry weather in Srinagar

Highlights

For the second consecutive day on Friday the minimum temperature remained above the freezing point in Srinagar city as the weather office forecast dry weather for the next seven days.

Srinagar:For the second consecutive day on Friday the minimum temperature remained above the freezing point in Srinagar city as the weather office forecast dry weather for the next seven days.

"Weather is likely to remain dry during the next seven days although the minimum temperatures are likely to drop by 2 to 3 degrees during the next 2 days", said an official of the meteorological (MeT) department.

Srinagar had 1.0, Pahalgam minus 3.6 and Gulmarg minus 9.4 as the minimum temperature today.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 8.5, Kargil minus 13.6 and Drass minus 17.8 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 8.7, Katra 7.8, Batote 2.3, Bannihal 0.8 and Bhaderwah 0.9 as the minimum temperature.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X