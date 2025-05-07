  • Menu
Chiranjeevi and Other Celebrities Support Operation Sindoor, Praise Indian Army’s Response to Pahalgam Attack

Highlights

In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Army successfully carried out Operation Sindoor. Celebrities like Chiranjeevi, Anand Mahindra, and Riteish Deshmukh have praised the army’s actions, showing widespread support across the country.

In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Army successfully carried out Operation Sindoor. Not only political leaders but also film industry celebrities have responded to this action. Megastar Chiranjeevi posted “Jai Hind” on social media, praising India’s strong actions.

Similarly, Anand Mahindra, Riteish Deshmukh, Khushbu, and others have lauded the steps taken by the Indian government and army. The whole nation is cheering for the Indian Armed Forces, saying this is the right response to the Pahalgam attack.

After midnight on Tuesday, the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor. The Indian Army confirmed that the operation was successful.

As a result, celebrities across the country are saluting the Indian Army by posting on social media. People are commenting that once again, the Indian Army has shown its strength to the world.




