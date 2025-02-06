Chorus grows for UCC in Uttar Pradesh, Minister and MPs from the state rally support

New Delhi: With Gujarat government forming a committee to study the modalities for drafting and implementing a law on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), many Parliamentarians from Uttar Pradesh have welcomed the move and are also rallying support for a similar legislation in their state.

SP Singh Baghel, the Union Minister of State (MoS), representing Agra LS constituency, has emerged as the leading face to offer support to the law.

"This was in our manifesto, so it was implemented. Everything else in the manifesto will also be implemented. The country cannot run on tribal customs, it will function only according to the Constitution and the laws enacted by Parliament. A truly equal society will be achieved only when the UCC is implemented," the Union Minister emphasized.

Many BJP MPs from the state made similar assertions on the law, that has evoked fierce resistance from the Opposition parties, with the latter accusing the Centre and BJP-ruled states of bulldozing the rights of minorities with such legislations.

BJP MP Rajkumar Chahar expressed confidence that Uttar Pradesh would soon follow Gujarat's lead.

"UCC will come in UP also. The states being ruled by nationalist and patriotic parties, which are working to fulfil the Prime Minister's resolution of Viksit Bharat, will implement it," he told IANS.

Backing the call for UCC, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma and former UP CM told IANS, "This is a good start, and it will be better for states to adopt it as soon as possible."

Many UP lawmakers argued that a uniform legal framework is essential for creating a "truly equal society."

Echoing the sentiment, UP BJP MP Asim Arun pointed out that the concept of a Uniform Civil Code was envisioned by B. R. Ambedkar and is also enshrined in the Constitution.

"Baba Saheb Ambedkar gave this instruction; it is not just in the resolution of BJP but also in the Constitution. The previous party saw it as appeasement and thought it would cause harm," he told IANS.

"Everyone should have equal rights, whether male or female. I thank Uttarakhand's double-engine government for taking the first step forward. The UP government is also planning on this," he added.

Speaking to IANS, Ravi Kishan, the BJP Parliamentarian from Gorakhpur LS seat, reaffirmed the party's commitment to fulfilling its promises including UCC.

"There is no difference between BJP and PM Modi's actions and words. Wherever there is a need and demand for it, it will definitely be implemented," he said.

The UCC aims to replace religion-based personal laws with a single legal framework governing marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption, and maintenance for all citizens.

The objective is to establish "one nation, one law," ensuring legal uniformity regardless of religious beliefs. Article 44 of the Indian Constitution calls upon the state to work towards securing a Uniform Civil Code across the country.

Currently, Goa is the only Indian state that follows a Uniform Civil Code, having inherited it from the Portuguese Civil Code of 1867. In Goa, personal laws do not vary based on religion, and all citizens adhere to a common civil framework.

In 2024, Uttarakhand became the first Indian state to implement UCC, setting a precedent for others to follow. The Uttarakhand UCC Bill covers marriage, divorce, live-in relationships, and property rights while banning polygamy and ensuring gender equality. Following Uttarakhand's lead, Gujarat is now poised to become the second state in India to implement UCC.