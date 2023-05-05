Church In Kerala Strongly Stand Against Same-Sex Marriages Getting Legal Validation

The Syro-Malabar church, a powerful Catholic church in Kerala, has praised the Union Government for taking a stand against same-sex marriages in the Supreme Court, claiming that legalising such unions would be against natural law and unfair to the nation's strong family structure. According to the Church, same-sex marriage violates children's rights to be born and grow up in a relationship that is naturally between a man and a woman.



The Syro-Malabar Church's Public Affairs Commission warned that legalising it would even lead to requests to legalise sexual diseases like physical attraction to children, animals, and other things. The church said that it had formally expressed its opinions to the President of India on the subject.

According to a statement released by the Public Affairs Commission, the Church presented its viewpoint to the President in response to the Centre's request for the same-sex marriage issue from the civil society. The apex court had previously made the same request.

It stated that the Center's stance was adopted in accordance with Indian culture, where a family consists of a biological man and woman, as well as their children, and marriage is a bond between two people of the opposite sex. The church was grateful to the federal government for opposing legalising same-sex unions by filing a counter-affidavit before the Supreme Court.

Furthermore, arguments on a number of petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage are being heard by a five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud.