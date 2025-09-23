City doctors set off on 45-day cycle rally from Kashmir to Kanyakumari

Srinagar: A team of doctors from Bengaluru on Monday set off on a nationwide cycle rally from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to raise awareness about oral health. The rally was flagged off from iconic Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk.

“The rally aims to promote preventive dental care, oral hygiene practices and early detection of oral diseases and oral cancer among the general public,” the organisers of the rally said. Covering over 3,600 kilometres across various states, the rally will culminate in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, after nearly 45 days.

The cycling team comprises dentists and oral health professionals who will conduct oral health camps, awareness sessions and free dental check-ups in various cities and towns along the route. Special focus will be given to rural communities and schools, where access to dental care is often limited.

Brinda Godhi, senior dentist from Bengaluru, said oral health is often neglected in the broader spectrum of public health.

“Through this rally, we aim to educate people on simple yet crucial practices like brushing twice daily, avoiding tobacco and regular dental check-ups. By cycling across the country, we also want to symbolise endurance, commitment and the importance of sustained efforts for public health,” she added. The organisers said the team will also document the journey on social media to engage a wider audience and inspire action nationwide.