Civil Aviation Minister Assesses Situation At IGI Airport Following Terminal 1 Roof Collapse

Following the deadly roof collapse at Terminal 1 (T1) of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu visited the Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC) to evaluate the situation and passenger management after all departing flights were redirected to Terminals 2 (T2) and 3 (T3).



Minister Naidu held a meeting with senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), and airline representatives. The discussions aimed to ensure smooth operations and a positive passenger experience during this transition period.

"The DGCA has confirmed the activation of war rooms to facilitate close coordination between DIAL and the airlines," Naidu stated in a post on X.

This initiative will ensure timely communication and address any challenges arising from the increased passenger volume at T2 and T3.

During the meeting, the Union Minister emphasized the importance of maintaining the highest safety standards for passengers. He advised all stakeholders to prioritize passenger well-being and collaborate to provide a seamless travel experience.

The review follows the incident where a portion of the T1 departure area's canopy collapsed due to heavy rainfall last Friday, resulting in the death of a cab driver and injuries to several others. An FIR has been filed by Delhi Police under sections related to death by negligence, and investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the collapse.

T1 remains closed as authorities continue debris removal and conduct a full structural assessment. All departing flights are currently operating from T2 and T3.

To prevent future incidents, Naidu announced the involvement of a special team from IIT Delhi’s structural engineering department for an initial inspection. He also instructed airlines to ensure there is no abnormal surge in airfare.

"We don’t want a similar incident to happen again, so we have requested inspection reports from all airports across the country within 2-5 days. Based on these reports, we will take necessary actions to prevent such incidents," Naidu previously stated.