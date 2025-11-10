Live
CJI Gavai leads walkathon to promote 'Justice for All'
New Delhi: ChiefJustice of India B.R. Gavai gave the message of “Justice for All” as he flagged off and led a 4-km walkathon organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) here on Sunday.
“All institutions of the democracy – the executive, legislature, and judiciary – exist for the citizens; therefore, justice for all should be our motto,” CJI Gavai told reporters as he joined the walkathon in sports gear, amid tight security.
The event featured 4 km and 8 km runs and a 4 km walk in which CJI also participated along with other Supreme Court judges, including Justices Sanjay Karol, Vikram Nath, JK Maheshwari, and lawyers, said a representative of the SCBA. On Saturday, CJI Gavai described legal aid as an act of nation-building.
“An act of legal aid is an act of nation building,” he said at the National Conference on Strengthening Legal Aid Delivery Mechanisms. The CJI said the legal aid movement is aimed at realising the dream of Dr BR Ambedkar to transform lives.
“The aim of the legal aid movement is to give voice and dignity to those unheard,” he said, adding that Dr Ambedkar had said that our struggle is not for wealth or freedom but to transform lives.