Claims of Ayodhya Dham rly station's boundary wall collapse fact-checked: Here's what happened

New Delhi: The news of Ayodhya Dham railway station's boundary wall collapsing after the season's first rainfall spread like wildfire on the social media and drew a slew of reactions from the netizens.

Many expressed shock over the collapse of the boundary wall at the slightest trigger of monsoons, while others raised questions over its durability.

A viral video of the collapsed boundary wall also went viral on the social media, where a portion of it could be seen leaning towards the other side while another small portion being caved in to ground.

The viral claim, meanwhile, has been fact-checked by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the nodal agency of the government for disseminating information to the media.

The PIB categorically dismissed the claims and termed it 'misleading'.

A video claims that boundary wall of recently inaugurated new Ayodhya Dham railway station has collapsed..The boundary wall shown in video was part of old stationThe wall collapsed due to excavation work by a private person & water logging in a private area..Dear @Uppolice… https://t.co/zxogkoYLQi pic.twitter.com/W9kQTObYVG — Aditya Kumar Trivedi (@adityasvlogs) June 23, 2024

It says that the boundary wall shown in the video is part of the old railway station.

It further informs that the boundary wall caved in because of the excavation work carried out by a private entity.

Water-logging outside the railway station area is another reason for this, it said.

Notably, the refurbished Ayodhya Dham railway station was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

Four Vande Bharat Express trains were also started from the city to enable the influx of more pilgrims to the Ayodhya Dham.

Earlier in the day, as the video spread on social media, it sparked a debate in political circles as well as social media, with all raising concerns over the quality of infrastructure development in the region.

Many in political circles expressed dismay over the fragility of the wall, which was apparently built to survive for a long term and withstand many adversities including the monsoon.