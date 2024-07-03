Live
Clash Erupts Between BJP And Congress Workers In Ahmedabad Over Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha Comments
- BJP and Congress workers clashed in Ahmedabad during a protest against Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha comments.
- Rahul Gandhi condemned the incident, asserting it validated his statements about BJP and the Sangh Parivar.
A clash erupted between BJP and Congress workers in Ahmedabad on Tuesday during a protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s comments in the Lok Sabha. Gandhi condemned the incident, asserting it validated his statements in Parliament.
The altercation involved the Bharatiya Yuva Janata Morcha (BJYM) and Congress workers, who threw stones at each other outside the Gujarat Congress headquarters. Protesters from Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad also participated. Both sides reported injuries among their members.
Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP for the incident, claiming that the attack by BJP workers reinforced his views about the saffron party and the Sangh Parivar.
"The cowardly and violent attack on the Gujarat Congress office further strengthens my point about the BJP and the Sangh Parivar. Those in the BJP who spread violence and hatred do not understand the basic principles of Hinduism," said the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition.
He added that the people of Gujarat "can clearly see through their lies and will teach the BJP government a decisive lesson."
"I am saying it again - INDIA is going to win in Gujarat!" he wrote on X.
In his first speech as Leader of the Opposition on Monday, Rahul Gandhi launched a fierce attack on the BJP and the Prime Minister. His comments were subsequently expunged by the Speaker.
Rahul Gandhi's remarks provoked significant protests from the BJP inside the Lok Sabha, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah criticizing the Congress leader.
BJP workers held protests at multiple locations, demanding an apology for Gandhi's "anti-Hindu" remarks.