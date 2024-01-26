Clashes Erupt In West Bengal's Howrah District As Groups Clash During Community Rally

Late on Wednesday, clashes erupted between two groups in the Tikiapara area of West Bengal's Howrah district. The police reported that the conflict began when one community's group organized a rally in an area predominantly inhabited by another group. Tensions escalated during the rally, leading to slogans turning into a physical altercation with both sides resorting to stone-pelting.



The police intervened, bringing the situation under control. West Bengal minister and Howrah MLA, Arup Roy, expressed regret over the clashes and commended the swift response of the police. He confirmed that multiple police teams were patrolling the area, working closely with religious leaders from both communities to maintain peace.

Following the incident, the BJP accused the Mamata Banerjee government of displaying "community bias" in favor of one group. Union Minister Smriti Irani, present in Howrah for a BJP event, blamed Mamata Banerjee's government and criticized the Trinamool Congress's indifference, characterizing it as a reflection of their aversion towards Sanatana Dharma (eternal religion). In response, Bengal Minister Shashi Panja accused Irani of promoting communal politics and sowing discord among the people.