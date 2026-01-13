Class 12 girl gang-raped inside moving car in Bikaner

Jaipur: A Class 12 girl student was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped inside a moving car in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Monday. The incident occurred on January 6 in the Napasar area, but a case was registered only on January 11 following a complaint by the girl's family, they said. According to the complaint, the girl had left home for school on the morning of January 6. Two youngsters intercepted her and abducted in a car and drove away.