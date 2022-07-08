Cloudburst near Amarnath Cave, injuries reported

Srinagar: A cloudburst hit the area near the Amarnath cave shrine on Friday and six injuries have been reported so far, officials said.

"Cloudburst occurred in area near the Amarnath cave shrine around 5.30 p.m. Rescue operation has been launched at the site. Rescue teams were rushed to the spot using helicopter services," an official source said.

"Six injuries have been initially reported. We are trying to ascertain whether any Yatri is missing in this accident or not," the source said.

There are reports of some deaths in this tragedy, but officials have so far not confirmed any fatality so far.