CM Arvind Kejriwal awards permanence certificates to 317 MCD employees

New Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal celebrated a historic day for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) employees on Monday by awarding certificates of permanence to 317 employees. The Chief Minister announced that after 13 years, employees received their salaries on the first day of the month. We will also make sure that the remaining employees are made permanent. This is my guarantee. We will fulfill every promise. Together, we will make Delhi not only the cleanest city in the country but also in the world. We will involve the people of Delhi in this initiative," he said.

Delhi's Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, the Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Dr. Shelly Oberoi, and senior officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi were also present.

Amid a warm reception by the present MCD employees, Kejriwal started his address at the event with the slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'. Emphasizing the efficiency and good governance of the MCD government, Kejriwal stated, "It's the same MCD, same employees, and same officials. What's changed now? Only the government in the MCD has changed, now an honest government has taken over the charge. I was talking to the officials and got to know that in the last few months, the house tax in MCD has risen significantly. It's rising in itself because of an honest government in power. Now that tax evasion has been reduced and corruption has been curbed in the MCD, people have realized that their taxes are being utilized for the public good.

Kejriwal highlighted the importance of employees' self-belief and cited examples of Delhi's government schools, which faced criticism. Despite facing criticism for their teaching methods, the same 600,000 teachers brought about the "education revolution" within 10 years. He emphasized that the government did not initiate the revolution, but rather the same teachers and principles. He emphasized that it is the employees who will polish the MCD and Delhi.

He further stated that Indore is now considered the cleanest city in the country, with Delhi expected to become the cleanest within 2–3 years. An honest government can change this dynamic. Employees have started receiving their salaries on time for the past two months, and they are happy to receive them. This change has led to increased job satisfaction, family support, and fewer protests. Employees used to sit in massive protests for delayed salaries, but the applause from the happy employees made the situation even more positive.