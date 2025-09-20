CM hails Similipal’s black tiger getting featured on National Geographic

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Friday hailed the featuring of Similipal’s rare black tiger on the cover of National Geographic magazine and thanked photographer Prasenjeet Yadav for it. The cover picture of the magazine’s October edition features a melanistic tiger of Similipal in Mayurbhanj district.

National Geographic explorer and photographer Prasenjeet Yadav spent 120 days studying, tracking and finally photographing the unique big cat. In a post on X, Majhi said, “It was joyous for me when I saw the elusive black beauty of #Similipal, adorn the cover of the @NatGeo magazine. Similipal, the heart of #Odisha, is blessed by the Bhu-devi with unique flora & fauna that has always made the biosphere an apple of eye for photographers, nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts alike”.

“Congratulations to our fellow Bharatiya Prasenjeet Yadav for being the first Indian to be featured as both the storyteller and photographer of a National Geographic story focused on India. Your commitment and dedication to the melanistic tiger story of Similipal will inspire the future generations to pick up such stories,” Majhi said.

Odisha’s former chief minister Naveen Patnaik, in a post on X, said: “Glad to know that Similipal’s rare black tiger is being featured on the cover of National Geographic (@NatGeo) in the October 2025 edition. Indeed a proud moment for #Odisha.

Thank Indian photographer Prasenjeet Yadav for capturing this breathtaking image of the melanistic tigers, found exclusively in Similipal.”

“In Jan 2024, our government announced the world’s first Melanistic Tiger Safari near Baripada-- to offer tourists and visitors a glimpse of the rare and majestic species,” he added.

Melanistic tigers or black tigers are exclusively found in Odisha’s Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district. The unique appearance is the result of a genetic mutation that causes closely spaced black stripes, an official said. Of the total 40 Royal Bengal Tigers (RBTs) in Similipal, 18 are rare black tigers recorded as of April 2025.