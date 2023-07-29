CM inaugurates SAIMUN 2023 at SAI International School

  • Menu
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the SAI International Model United Nations Conference (SAIMUN) and Bijoy Indoor Stadium here on Friday.

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the SAI International Model United Nations Conference (SAIMUN) and Bijoy Indoor Stadium here on Friday.

Addressing the students and delegates from across the world, the Chief Minister said: “This conference is a unique opportunity to understand the world around you, society and people. The knowledge of diverse cultures and practices enhances our acceptability of diversity. It helps us to find a common approach to global peace, harmony and growth. I believe, the experiences you will receive here will help you to become global leaders and make meaningful contributions to humanity.”

Paying tributes to Bijoy Sahoo, Naveen said he made significant contributions to school education in Odisha by giving it a new direction. “The school has received many national and international recognitions, both in academic and non-academic fields. I hope the school will continue to scale new heights and help the students realise their dreams,” the Chief Minister said.

