CM Khattar gifts 'Right to Health Facilities' on Human Rights Day

Chandigarh: As we are celebrating Human Rights Day, Haryana Chief Minister took this celebration a step further after he gifted 'Right to Health facilities' to the people of the State as he distributed CHIRAYU cards to the eligible beneficiaries under CHIRAYU Haryana scheme.

Manohar Lal while virtually inaugurating CHIARYU card distribution programme here today said that under this scheme, free treatment facility up to Rs 5 lakh will be provided to eligible beneficiaries on the lines of the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The Chief Minister said that the CHIARYU Haryana scheme was launched from Manesar on November 21, 2022, and in less than a month, more than 2000 people have availed of the scheme benefits. He said that today the programme of distribution of CHIRAYU cards is being done at about 2000 places, in which these cards will be distributed to about 5 lakh families.

Persons With Disabilities (PwDs) would also be covered under this scheme, added Sh. Manohar Lal.

The Chief Minister said that a target has been set to distribute Chirayu cards to all 1.25 crore eligible beneficiaries by December 31. Even today, cards are being distributed by setting up camps at 2,000 locations. Similarly, in the future too, cards will be distributed by setting up such camps in all the villages and cities, he added.

The scheme is completely cashless, paperless, transparent, digital, and IT-driven, which provides free treatment as per PMJAY guidelines in a total of 729 public and empaneled private hospitals across Haryana. The needy only have to go to the hospital and show their PPP ID to avail of the treatment facility. Manohar Lal said that under the leadership of Prime Minister, Sh. Narendra Modi, the Central Government announced Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the year 2018, the objective of which was to provide health facilities to the needy and deprived in the country. The income limit of the eligible beneficiaries under this scheme was Rs 1.20 lakh per annum, he added.

In Haryana also as per the Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) data of the year 2011 and as per the criteria of the central government, about 15.50 lakh families were identified in Haryana, in which More than 9 lakh families were getting the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana scheme. But to provide the benefits of Ayushman Bharat Yojana to more poor and needy families, the state government increased the annual income limit of BPL families from Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 1.80 lakh, shared Sh. Manohar Lal.

The Chief Minister said that apart from the families included in the SECC list in the state, CHIRAYU Haryana Yojana has been started only to give benefits of Ayushman Bharat Yojana to all Antyodaya families whose annual income is up to Rs 1.80 lakh. The treatment expenditure of up to Rs 5 lakh of the families to be included in this scheme will be borne by the state government, shared Sh. Manohar Lal.